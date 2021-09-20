Resilience: How COVID-19 challenged the scientific world

The COVID-19 pandemic only served as an even greater motivator to make science more open, transparent, and accessible.

Gitter recalls his collaboration with Manubot, the tool to help catalog scientific publications in real-time during the pandemic.

“We’re in a crisis, let’s use the tools and knowledge we have to actually make progress,” he says. “That’s the primary, and maybe the only goal. Openness really helped accelerate things.”

The explosion of scientific literature related to COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 — more than 50,000 papers in PubMed in the course of a year — clearly demonstrated that scientists worldwide were eager and ready to collaborate and share knowledge.

Many took to immediately publishing early manuscripts on preprint servers. These online databases house research and scholarly papers that have not yet gone through the scientific peer-review process (the ‘gold standard’ for academic publishing).

And that shift wasn’t necessarily a bad thing at all, adds Gitter.

“A lot of people like me think that preprint servers are healthy for science,” he says. “This is a way we should be sharing our work and getting feedback early.”

Stewart, who leads a team of data scientists and contributed to the Albany Medical collaboration, said the shift to preprints and data sharing was immediate and quick in his field.

“When I first started in science, people kept everything quiet because they didn’t want to be scooped,” he says. “Now, the attitude is, ‘Let’s put it out on bioRxiv so we can stake our claim to it!’”

In a pandemic dominated by misinformation, it’s possible that preprints or early manuscripts could have contributed inadvertently to the explosion of inaccurate, misleading or false data or claims.

But among research and scholarly communities, that just didn’t pan out in the pandemic, says Gitter. In fact, the explosion of preprints related to the pandemic showed the system works.

“Scientists pushed back really hard with some of the claims about the evolution of the virus, and origins of the virus that were not scientifically grounded,” Gitter says, recalling the early months of the pandemic in 2020. “Misinformation was out there, but it didn’t linger and propagate too long.”

But for Stewart, preprints are just one piece in science. The most integral part is the collaboration, like lending his team’s expertise in RNA sequencing at a moment when clinicians in New York state needed it most.

“I need collaborators, because I’m just a computational person,” Stewart says with a laugh, gesturing to one of his many monitors around his desk. “I need people who will help me test predictions and work with me to refine the biological validity of the algorithms we’re developing.”

For Schwartz, the message is (and was) clear, even before the pandemic: great ideas come from collaboration and working together. The pandemic underscored just how much the scientific community needs it.